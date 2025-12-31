Constable's swift action saves train passenger's life

Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) Quick action by an alert Government Railway Police (GRP) constable saved the life of a passenger as he was about to fall off a moving suburban train in Thane district of Maharashtra in neighbouring Palghar.

The incident took place at the Kopar railway station on December 25.

A release issued by the Vasai Road Railway Police station said police constable Ganesh Ramchandra Sakbhor was on routine local patrolling and checking duty in the Nalasopara section. As part of the duty, he reached Kopar railway station around 7.45 pm.

As a local train was about to depart from the platform, Sakbhor noticed a male passenger suddenly lost his balance and was about to fall off. The constable rushed to his help.

"Demonstrating exceptional alertness and courage, Sakbhor immediately ran towards the passenger, caught hold of him and safely pulled him onto the platform," the GRP said in its statement.

The timely intervention prevented the situation from turning serious.

Due to Sakbhor's promptness and presence of mind, a disaster was averted and the passenger's life was saved, it said. PTI COR NP