Constable's wife found dead on police station premises in Patna

Patna, Feb 22 (PTI) A police constable's wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the staff quarters of Patna’s Pirbahore police station in the wee hours of Saturday, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika (30), wife of constable Dhananjay Kumar, who was posted at the Pirbahore police station, the officer said.

Based on the statements of the deceased's family, the police have registered a case against Dhananjay Kumar who is absconding.

Talking to PTI, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Town-1 (Patna), Diksha, said, "The wife of constable Dhananjay Kumar was found dead at the staff quarters inside the Pirbahore Police station in the wee hours of Saturday. When police reached there, her body was lying on the ground. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the incident is not known." "Prime Facie, it appears a case of murder…the body bore external injury marks. However, the exact cause of the incident can only be known after the post-mortem examination report arrives," the SDPO said.

A case has been registered against the constable based on the statements given by the family of the deceased, she said.

"Forensic experts have collected scientific evidence from the spot. Further investigation is underway," the SDPO added. PTI PKD SBN SBN