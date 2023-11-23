Constitute medical board to examine woman seeking termination of 26-week pregnancy: HC to AIIMS

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the medical superintendent of the AIIMS here to constitute a board to examine a 20-year-old woman seeking to undergo termination of pregnancy of 26 weeks.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities on a petition by the woman and asked the AIIMS to submit its report after examining the woman, who is still pursuing her studies.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 28.

In her plea, the woman submitted that she got pregnant through a consensual relationship but she came to know about the pregnancy recently. Advocate Amit Mishra, representing the woman, said she did not come to know about the pregnancy earlier and recently she started facing some medical issues and when she consulted a doctor, she came to know on November 16 that she was pregnant.

She consulted doctors to terminate the pregnancy since she was not in a condition to bear the child but the doctors refused since the gestation period was beyond the permissible limit of 24 weeks to get it terminated, the lawyer said.

The woman sought permission to undergo medical termination of her 26 weeks pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. PTI SKV SKV ANB ANB