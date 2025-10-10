Constitute TN Heritage Commission, Madras HC tells state govt

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute within four weeks the "Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission" as set out under the TN Heritage Commission Act, 2012 aimed at protecting heritage buildings not covered under the central and state laws that govern ancient monuments.

A Division Bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar gave the directive on Thursday while passing further interim orders in respect of petitions filed on related matters, including the one filed temple activist, T R Ramesh.

The bench said it was brought to its notice by Ramesh, the party-in-person that, though the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission Act, 2012 has been brought into force with effect from March 1, 2024, the provisions of the Act has not been given effect to in letter and spirit.

The bench said for instance, under the TN Heritage Commission Act, the government shall, by notification, constitute the "Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission." The object of the Act is to protect the buildings or premises not covered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (Central Act 24 of 1958) and the Tamil Nadu Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966 (Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1966).

It is necessary to constitute a statutory authority in respect of identification, restoration and preservation of heritage buildings.

The bench said except works specifically permitted, no other construction works or developmental activities, shall be undertaken by temple authorities or the HR & CE Department, either within or outside the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai, until further orders.

"Post these matters, for filing justification report/technical report and any other additional documents or literatures on the part of the temple authorities or the HR & CE Department to proceed further in this matter, on October 23, 2025," the bench added. PTI COR VGN ROH