New Delhi26 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Constitution is every Indian's greatest weapon and shield as his party asserted that its resolve to protect the Constitution is as "strong as a rock".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who unfurled the national flag on India's 77th Republic Day, said the need of the hour is to stand firm in defending the principles and spirit of our Constitution.

"Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are the enduring values bequeathed to us by our founding fathers, and it is our sacred duty to protect them. We must be prepared to make every necessary sacrifice to safeguard the Constitution," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This will be our true tribute to the sacrifices of our ancestors," he said. "Once again, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this glorious occasion of Republic Day." Gandhi also extended greetings to all citizens on Republic Day.

"Our Constitution is the greatest weapon of every Indian, it is our voice, the shield protecting our rights. Our republic stands on this strong foundation, and it will be strengthened only through equality and harmony," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic, it is the truest tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Jai Hind! Jai Samvidhan!" said the Leader of Opposition who attended the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted citizens on Republic Day.

"Today, our Constitution came into effect, guaranteeing every Indian the values of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Our Constitution is the shield that protects all 140 crore Indians. Our resolve to protect it is as strong as a rock. Long live the Constitution! Jai Hind!" she said in a post in Hindi on X.