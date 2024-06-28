Constitution always comes under attack under Cong rule: BJP leader Trivedi

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Friday attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, saying the Constitution always came under attack whenever the grand old party was in power and cited several instances, including the "changes" made in the Preamble.

Initiating a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to The President's Address, senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress is now talking about protecting the Constitution but it had always "disrespected" it in letter and spirit.

On the Congress assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared with Jawahar Lal Nehru, Trivedi said he agrees that the two cannot be compared as Modi was chosen unanimously as PM candidate while Nehru was "not an unanimous choice".

Trivedi said the Opposition parties are upbeat that the BJP has lost Ayodhya and other Lok Sabha constituencies associated with Lord Ram, but in reality they too are not acknowledging the existence of Lord Ram.

His speech was repeatedly disrupted by sloganeering by opposition members and two adjournments in the House. PTI MJH NKD NKD DV DV