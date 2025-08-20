Constitution Amendment Bill to 'hunt down' non-BJP govts, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill presented in the Lok Sabha is the ruling party’s new “tactic to hunt down” non-BJP governments in the country.

In a statement here, he said the Sangh Parivar’s new attempt can only be seen as part of the political decision of the Union government to "destabilise" non-BJP governments in the country.

“This is a continuation of the politics of vendetta and trapping of political opponents using central investigative agencies,” the Chief Minister said.

He said there is already a move by the Centre to destabilise state governments by using central agencies as weapons.

“As part of this, the Chief Ministers and Ministers of opposition parties who hold constitutional responsibilities in the country are being targeted,” Vijayan said.

Many chief ministers and ministers who were framed on false charges had been imprisoned in the past. “But the frustration over their refusal to resign was behind the hasty introduction of the 130th Constitutional Amendment, he said.

The BJP is trying a new experiment of ‘neo-fascist’ politics--imprisoning opponents in false cases and then disqualifying them based on these cases, Vijayan charged.

He said the BJP also needs to explain the strange logic behind the idea that those arrested in corruption cases become saints if they switch parties and join the BJP.

According to Vijayan, the new moves to destabilise state governments are a continuation of the Centre’s efforts to take away the constitutional rights of states and establish that Governors have veto power over the legislature.

All sections of people who believe in democracy should raise their voice against the "anti-democratic" moves of the Centre and the Sangh Parivar who target political opponents, the CM said. PTI MVG MVG ROH