Constitution based action only solution to retrieve states' powers, says Stalin in his I-day address

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) While states need additional powers gradually, their rights in key sectors like education are usurped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Friday and batted for Constitution based action to regain the role of states as regards distribution of powers and devolution of funds.

In his Independence Day address here at Fort St George, Stalin said it was former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi who secured for all CMs, the democratic right to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day.

The power distribution between the Centre and States is clearly defined in the Constitution so that the union and state governments served the people together. However, during the past 75 years, due to changes in the political arena, it is regrettable that the role of state governments, as regards their share in power, is on the decline continuously.

"During the past few years, we see that the Centre is making several efforts to take away the rights of state governments in several sectors," he alleged.

States have proximity to the people and state governments gradually need additional powers to fulfill people's expectations. However, on the contrary, the rights of the state governments in key sectors like education and health-medicine are being continuously usurped, Stalin alleged.

The state governments are being pushed to be dependent on the Centre through Central laws, court judgments and due to the Union government's partisanship as regards schemes and in devolution of funds.

In order to set right such a situation, to retrieve the role of state governments in devolution of powers and funds between the central and state governments, the only solution is to take action based on the Constitution.

In this regard, the CM said he firmly believed that the appropriate time to initiate preliminary action and complete it has arrived on this Independence Day.

That a state government has to always struggle, argue and file court cases to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism. This will affect the growth of the state as well as that of the nation. Only when every state prospers with unique identities and self-reliance, a strong, united India shall stand tall in the world. "We have the duty and responsibility to implement for the whole of India, Tamil Nadu's lofty principles." Pointing to statues of freedom fighters and memorials (Mani Mandapams) to honour them, he said most were built during the DMK regime. The Dravidian model government led by him has taken several initiatives to honour freedom fighters, he said. Similar to honouring freedom fighters, the DMK government is nurturing the people and shaping the future of Tamil Nadu.

"After 14 years, in our Dravidian model regime, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has increased to 11.9 per cent and has touched a great new high," he said and reiterated that the southern state is the fastest developing economy in India. Such a growth was not shared by any other big state.

"The nation's growth rate itself is 6.5 per cent. However, Tamil Nadu has achieved 11.19 per cent growth," he added.

He cited several awards bagged by the state in several sectors including the UN Interagency Task Force Awards (UNIATF) for 2024 for the "Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam," a doorstep healthcare delivery scheme. Underlining all round growth, the CM referred to flagship schemes including the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for 1.14 crore women.

He announced that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be increased to Rs 22,000. Monthly family pension to kin of freedom fighters would be increased to Rs 12,000. The special monthly pension to the descendants of iconic freedom fighters including Veerapandia Kattabomman would be increased to Rs 11,000.

This was the fifth year he was unfurling the tricolour as chief minister and it was a matter of pride, Stalin said and thanked the people for the opportunity. Saluting the tricolour that exemplifies pluralism and hailing the freedom fighters is not only a life long duty but it also marks respect for the country and martyrs.

The CM said people belonging to all states, religions, languages and cultures fought and won freedom and that was why the founding fathers of the nation wished India to be a country for all sections of people for all times to come. Fulfilling the wishes of the nation's founding fathers is true tribute to them.

The CM conferred the Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamilian) Award on Indian Union Muslim League leader, 85-year old KM Khader Mohideen at the I-Day event. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was presented with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award. Awards under several other categories were also presented.

The "Kakkum Karangal Thittam", where 30 per cent of loan amount will be provided as subsidy to ex-servicemen who have undergone entrepreneurship training) and their dependents will be launched by him on August 19. Stalin took the salute of the ceremonial guard of honour, hoisted the national flag and saluted the tricolour while the national anthem was played by the police band. PTI VGN VGN SA