Constitution basic foundation of nation's progress: Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said the Constitution is the basic foundation of the nation's progress.

He appealed to people to contribute to the progress of the nation by adopting its ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"Our Constitution is not only the soul of the world's largest democracy but also the basic foundation of the nation's progress. Let us contribute to the progress of the nation by adopting its ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said in a post on X, extending greetings to the people on Constitution Day.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Functions were also held at the state secretariat in Ranchi and district collectorates to mark the occasion.

Government officials and employees read the Preamble to the Constitution at the functions.

The state Congress is observing Constitution Day as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas'.

Congress members led by the party's state president, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar near the Old High Court Building here.

"We pledged to save the Constitution on the occasion," Kamlesh said after garlanding the statue.

A state-level symposium has also been organised by the Congress at the old assembly complex on the occasion. PTI SAN SOM