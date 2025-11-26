Constitution Day celebration of national pride, collective consciousness: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday said that Constitution Day is a celebration of national pride, self-respect and collective consciousness.

He was addressing a programme organised in Raj Bhavan on the occasion.

The governor said that Constitution Day marked a solemn and proud observance of India's constitutional heritage and this year it assumed greater importance as the nation is celebrating the culmination of the year-long celebration of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26 with the sacred words "We, the People of India", which is not merely a document but the mirror of India's soul, guaranteeing liberty, dignity and equal opportunities to all citizens, he said.

Acharya offered homage to Rajendra Prasad, B R Ambedkar, the members of the Constituent Assembly and those who worked behind the scenes for the formulation of the Constitution.

He appealed to the people of Assam to faithfully uphold constitutional ideals, fulfill their fundamental duties, and contribute collectively to building a developed India by 2047. PTI DG DG ACD