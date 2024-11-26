Constitution Day: Miranda House honors founding women of Indian Constitution

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Miranda House celebrated the Constitution Day with the unveiling of a dedicated wall honouring the founding women of the Indian Constitution.

The initiative, according to a statement, recognised the significant contributions of 15 women, who played a crucial role in drafting the Constitution of India.

"One of the prominent figures commemorated is Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee and a notable leader in Indian politics. Her connection to Miranda House is highlighted by her role as the chief guest during the college's Founder's Day in 1957, it stated.

The college library has also introduced a digital repository featuring books, documents and resources that delve into the history of the Constitution and the contributions of these women, it read.

"A QR code on the wall will provide easy access to these resources, encouraging deeper engagement with their stories and legacies," the statement stated.

Speaking at the event, Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, "On Constitution Day, we dedicate this unique resource center to the framers of our Constitution who have remained invisible due to their gender. As a women's college, this is a tribute to the women of India who worked alongside men to uphold the principles of our democratic nation." The Miranda House Library aims to foster awareness and appreciation of the contributions of these pioneering women and encourages the academic community to explore this resource, it added. PTI SHB AS AS