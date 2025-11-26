Constitution Day: Opposition slams RSS-BJP; says constitutional principles subverted

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Opposition on Wednesday accused the RSS-BJP of attacking and undermining the Constitution, claiming that the Centre is taking forward this agenda by "subverting constitutional principles" and "bulldozing" federalism.

Chief ministers of states ruled by Opposition parties vowed to uphold true federalism and protect the rights of every state.

Attacking the RSS-BJP on Constitution Day, the Congress alleged that the Sangh's role was to attack and undermine it, and that role had been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, "who have been subverting constitutional principles in a calculated manner".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of damaging institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming their current reverence for it is a mere pretence and sham, as they never made any contribution in its making.

Asserting that the Constitution is the protective shield of the poor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to pledge that "we will not allow any attack" on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

"The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Constitution is the protective shield of the poor and the deprived, their strength, and the voice of every citizen, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

In a post in Hindi, Kharge said, "Today, Mr. Modi lectures us on the dangers of colonisation, but these very people belong to the same ideology who, during the freedom struggle and the national movement, never stood with the people of this country for even a minute, but instead they served British subjugation." "The people of the country now know who is damaging our institutions. These BJP-RSS folks are busy disrespecting the Constitution. That is why their current reverence for the Constitution is mere pretence, a sham," he charged.

Kharge alleged that it is they who burnt copies of the Constitution and now they go and offer flowers at Babasaheb's statue, saying, "this is the greatest victory for India's Constitution and our forebears".

He said Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, in collaboration with the Constituent Assembly, not only crafted the Constitution but also built an India where democracy reigns supreme.

He said that when the Constitution was enacted, organisations like the RSS openly declared that it was based on "Western values" and that their ideal was the "Manusmriti", and history bears witness that they opposed the Constitution.

"Today, the irony is that those who once held the Manusmriti in higher regard than the Constitution are now, after coming to power, compelled by necessity and political expediency to claim it as their own," he said.

Kharge also claimed that on December 11, 1948, they held a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan and even burnt an effigy of Ambedkar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the RSS "had no role whatsoever" in the making of the Constitution.

"In fact, its role after the Constitution was adopted was to attack and undermine it, a role taken forward by the present PM and HM who have been subverting Constitutional principles, provisions, and practices in a calculated manner," the Congress leader charged.

At an event on Constitution Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at implementing the NRC "through the backdoor", and creating fear among the ordinary people.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar at the Red Road, Banerjee alleged that the fundamental rights were under threat.

"I am observing with sorrow that people's voting rights are being taken away, their religious rights are being taken away. Attacks are being made using vile language, and no one is being spared, not even Dalits, minorities or the common Hindu voters," she said, with the Constitution in her hand.

"NRC is the real intent behind this. We are shocked and saddened. This is why I take the pledge here today to protect India's democracy," she added.

Banerjee alleged that people who have "nurtured the soil of this country for years" were now being asked to prove their right to live in India.

In a post on X earlier in the day, the TMC chief said that when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an "endangered situation", and federalism is "being bulldozed"; people must protect the valuable guidance that the Constitution provides.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin assured that he would do everything to uphold true federalism as enshrined in the Constitution and protect the rights of every state.

In his Constitution Day message, Stalin said India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology.

"On this #Constitution Day, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb #Ambedkar’s vision. We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our #Constitution and protect the rights of every State." Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged people to identify ‘anti-constitutional Manuwadis’ who favour the 'Manusmriti' over the Constitution. PTI ASK SKC VGN SCH ASK AMJ AMJ