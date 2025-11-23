Constitution Day: VP to release book on Vithalbhai Patel in Delhi Assembly on Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will release a coffee table book on the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel, in the Delhi Assembly on the 75th Constitution Day on November 26, an official statement said on Sunday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a high-level meeting with senior officers of Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Horticulture Department and the Assembly Secretariat on Sunday to review arrangements for the event, it said.

Noting that Constitution Day is an important reminder of the nation's democratic ideals, Gupta directed all departments to ensure flawless coordination for a dignified and smooth event, it said.

Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) marks the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

A major highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of the specially curated coffee table book by Radhakrishnan, who will be the chief guest, marking 100 years since Patel became the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 14, 1925, according to the statement.

The book includes rare archival photographs, key documents and select excerpts from Patel's speeches and writings, along with highlights from the All India Speakers' Conference and messages from dignitaries, the statement said.

It also features archival material on the evolution of India's legislative institutions and visuals of the modern Parliament and serves as a concise yet rich tribute to Patel's enduring legacy and India's democratic journey.

The event will also be attended by Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as guests of honour. Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma will also attend.

As part of the national observance, a three-minute film prepared by the central government for the 75th Constitution Day will also be screened at the event.