Constitution Day: Who were members of drafting committee of India's Constitution

New Delhi: On Constitution Day, as India pays tribute to the luminaries who played a pivotal role in drafting the country's foundational document, here is a look at the eminent leaders and legal experts who brought diverse perspectives to shape India into a democratic republic:

Dr BR Ambedkar (Chairman)

Hailed as the chief architect of the Constitution, Ambedkar was a renowned scholar, social reformer and the first law minister of independent India.

A staunch advocate of social justice, he ensured the Constitution upheld the principles of equality, liberty and fraternity while focusing on protecting the rights of marginalised communities

TT Krishnamachari (Joined January 1948)

A seasoned administrator and politician, Krishnamachari was brought into the committee after the demise of a member. Known for his sharp intellect, he contributed to the debates on economic and administrative structures, helping refine key provisions in the draft Constitution

Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar

An eminent jurist and advocate, Ayyar was instrumental in framing the legal and the constitutional framework of the draft. He played a significant role in balancing federalism with the unitary structure and ensuring judicial independence

KM Munshi

A writer, lawyer and political leader, Munshi brought a cultural and historical perspective to the drafting process. He championed the inclusion of the Directive Principles of State Policy and provisions related to linguistic and cultural rights

N Gopalaswami Ayyangar

A former prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ayyangar was a key figure in shaping the administrative aspects of the Constitution. His insights were critical in designing the parliamentary structure and special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. He also drafted Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Mohammad Saadulla

Hailing from Assam, lawyer-politician Saadulla contributed to discussions on minority rights and federalism, bringing in a perspective from the northeastern region, ensuring inclusivity in the governance framework

Debi Prasad Khaitan (died 1948)

A distinguished lawyer and legislator from Bengal, Khaitan's contributions in the early phases of the drafting process were significant. His untimely death in 1948 left a void but his work laid the foundation for many progressive provisions

N Madhava Rao

A respected administrator, Rao brought his expertise in governance to the committee. He played a role in shaping provisions related to administrative reforms and institutional frameworks

BL Mitter

A prominent legal expert, Mitter initially contributed to the drafting process but resigned due to health reasons. His early inputs on legal structures and judicial mechanisms were invaluable in shaping the Constitution. Mitter is also said to have made significant contributions to the integration of the princely states with India.