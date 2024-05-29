Constitution, democracy will be in danger if BJP returns to power: Kharge

Balasore (Odisha) May 29 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that if the saffron party returns to power, both democracy and the Constitution will be jeopardised.

Speaking at an election rally in Odisha's Balasore parliamentary constituency, Kharge emphasised, "In this election, if you don’t defeat the BJP, then both our Constitution and democracy will be at risk, along with your future." He also highlighted concerns about the country’s reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBCs being endangered if the BJP assumes power.

Kharge further criticised the current government, stating, "Under the present rule, youth are suffering the most. Unemployment rates are high, and there is a crisis across the nation. However, Modiji seems indifferent to these issues. His sole focus is on retaining power." Questioning Modi's unfulfilled promises, Kharge remarked, "Modi had pledged to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every person by bringing back black money, doubling farmers’ income, and providing two crore employment opportunities to youth each year. Where are these promises?" The Congress president also expressed dismay over the handling of issues such as the unrest in Manipur, accusing Modi of neglecting the situation and prioritising his political interests instead.

Alleging an alliance between the BJP and BJD in Odisha, Kharge remarked on their apparent separation, stating, "Earlier, the BJD would yield to whatever the BJP wanted. Now, they have temporarily parted ways, but only time will tell how long this broken alliance will endure."