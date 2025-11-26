Constitution empowers every citizen to fulfil dreams: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) The Constitution of India has empowered every person to fulfil their dreams, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.

He also took a dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders amid campaigning for the upcoming local body polls, saying that one has to reach out to people in democracy and can't do politics sitting at home.

"The constitution has given the voice and the right to live to every individual. It allows people to fulfil their dreams. The Constitution of India is the best constitution in the world," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

Referring to the ongoing canvassing for local bodies, the chief minister said," In democracy, you cannot sit at home and do politics. If someone thinks that people will vote for them anyhow, then they are under a wrong impression".

He said Mahayuti leaders have been interacting with people frequently to understand their issues.

Fadnavis defended the Mahayuti allies- BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP- for highlighting the Ladki Bahin scheme in their poll campaigns.

"We are together in the government, and hence every constituent has a stake in the welfare schemes and can talk about them", he said.

He later addressed an election rally in Umred of Nagpur district.

Fadnavis appealed to people to vote for development and strengthen PM Modi's resolve to transform the country. "India is witnessing development every day because of the change brought by Prime Minister Modi", he said, and reiterated the importance of urban facelift.

He said the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar ensured democracy in the country, contrasting it with the old era of hereditary monarchy.

"Earlier, kings used to be born in royal families. Now, the king of the nation takes birth through a ballot box," Fadnavis added. PTI CLS NSK