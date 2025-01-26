Constitution ensures justice to all without discrimination: Adityanath on R-Day

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the Constitution as the guiding document that ensures justice to all citizens without discrimination, as he hoisted the tricolor at his official residence on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

This Republic Day was also commemorated as the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, which was enacted on January 26, 1950.

Extending his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath appealed to everyone to resolve to follow the duties listed in the Constitution. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 76th Republic Day!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

"This glorious festival is an opportunity to express gratitude to our great Constitution, democratic traditions and the immortal sons of the country," he said.

"Let us all resolve to follow the duties given by the Constitution. Jai Hind!" the chief minister added.

The flag hoisting was held at Adityanath's official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg, according to an official statement.

Addressing those gathered for the function, he said India had decided on this day to start its journey as a sovereign, prosperous, democratic republic by implementing its Constitution.

The chief minister hailed BR Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, for an "inclusive and progressive Constitution".

"The Constitution of India is our biggest guide to give justice to every citizen," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

It helps every citizen to get justice without discrimination and binds them in a thread of unity, the CM said.

Adityanath also underlined how the Indian Constitution allows all adult citizens to have a right to vote.

There are many countries taking credit for modern democracy, but there is racism in those countries, and some of these places do not allow women to vote, he said. "India has implemented all this from the very first day.