Constitution gave India direction to move forward as strong republic: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said the Constitution of India is the soul of the nation which gave direction to the country to move forward as a strong, inclusive and democratic republic after Independence.

Greeting people on the occasion of the Republic Day, Nabin said by remaining steadfast to the supremacy of the Constitution, India has established its distinct identity on the global stage. Today, the country is emerging as a "responsible, confident and decisive nation" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"The Constitution of India is the soul of the nation, which, after Independence, gave direction to the country to move forward as a strong, inclusive and democratic republic," the BJP chief said.

Republic Day is not only a ceremonial occasion but also an opportunity to remember those values on the strength of which India's democratic system has been strengthened, he added.

It is also a "sacred occasion" to pay tribute to the immortal sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the foresight of the makers of the Constitution and the indomitable courage of the armed forces dedicated to the security of the nation, he added.

Nabin said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country is "rapidly" moving forward on the path of 'Vikas, Sushasan and Aatmanirbharta (development, good governance and self-reliance)', where the resolve of a "Viksit Bharat (developed India)" is emerging as the nation's "highest priority" and a clear direction for the future.

In recent years, India has made "remarkable progress" in the economic, social, technological and strategic fields, the benefits of which are reaching every section of society, he said.

"This transformation is the result of strong political will, a clear vision and public participation," he added.

The BJP chief said India is today moving forward towards the future with confidence, drawing inspiration from its glorious past.

"Commitments such as youth power, women's empowerment, welfare of the poor and self-reliance are taking the country to new heights," he said, expressing confidence that the people of the country will continue to play their active role in nation-building, guided by the core spirit of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Nabin hoisted the national flag at the BJP's headquarters here on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.