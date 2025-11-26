New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Constitution is the guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking.

Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Murmu said India is presenting a new model of development for the world.

"Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. Constitution is guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.

"Bringing 25 crore people out of poverty is one of the biggest achievements of the country. Women, youth, SC, ST, farmers, middle class, new middle class are strengthening our democratic system," she added.

The president released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages-- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

The programme included the reading of the Preamble led by the president.