Constitution guiding light for India: LS speaker

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Thursday that the Constitution is the guiding light for India and parliamentary democracy is an ideal mechanism for the country's diversity.

Birla underscored the critical role of civil servants and the military leadership in shaping the country's progress.

Addressing a batch of officers at the National Defence College here, he urged them to leverage their training and expertise to understand India's diverse social fabric and work towards uplifting the society.

Highlighting the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution, Birla recalled the rigorous deliberations and debates that shaped the document over a three-year period.

He said parliamentary democracy, as envisioned in the Constitution, is strong, inclusive and well-suited for a diverse country like India.

Referring to several initiatives being taken to facilitate the work of the members of Parliament, Birla applauded the digitisation exercise aimed at preserving and making accessible parliamentary debates and historical records.

He highlighted how technology is being utilised to modernise governance and ensure transparency.