'Constitution he reads probably not Indian': Himanta hits back at Tejashwi for remark against PM

Patna, May 25 (PTI) Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his statement that PM Narendra Modi "lacks basic knowledge of Constitution", Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma on Saturday said the Constitution that the former deputy CM of Bihar reads is "probably" not Indian.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma asked whether Yadav was an expert on Constitution.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav keep a copy of the Constitution with them that has a red cover like the Chinese constitution. The original Indian Constitution has a blue cover. The Constitution that the RJD leader reads is probably not Indian," he said, replying to reporters who sought his views on the RJD leader's comment.

"Is he an expert on Constitution? Does he possess a D.Litt?" he asked.

Addressing election rallies in the state earlier in the day, PM Modi claimed that the opposition alliance has "decided that if they are voted to power, the first thing they would do is change the Constitution as part of their politics of appeasement".

Reacting to it, Yadav stated, "I must say that the PM does not have basic knowledge of the Constitution. He wants to end the reservation. We have written letters for the caste census but he rejected it. However, we conducted the caste census and gave 75 per cent reservation in Bihar." Sarma claimed the opposition alliance has already lost the electoral battle.

"The NDA won a sufficient number of seats to form the government after the fifth phase. In the sixth and seventh phases, the NDA is ensuring 400-plus seats," he claimed.

Sarma also visited the residence of Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who died last week battling cancer, in Patna.

"I had the privilege of working closely with respected Sushil Modi ji. I learnt a lot from him. Struggle was an important part of Sushil Modi's public life. He fought for democracy during the emergency and when the clouds of Jungle Raj were looming over Bihar, he fought for good governance," he posted on X.

"In his long political life, he fulfilled all the responsibilities of the organization and the government with full loyalty and dedication. His demise is a big loss for the BJP and the state of Bihar. Today I met Mrs JC George and her bereaved family at her Patna residence and expressed my condolences," he added. PTI PKD SOM