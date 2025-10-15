Constitution imperilled under BJP rule: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Constitution and the rule of law were imperilled under the BJP government and mentioned the arrest of a petitioner's lawyer by the Farrukhabad police, an act that drew the ire of the Allahabad High Court.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Under BJP rule, not only the Constitution but also the law itself is in danger." "When officials themselves violate the law — including those related to habeas corpus — there remains no distinction between them and criminals who break it," he said.

"The administration must function according to the law, not at the whims of individuals. The BJP has made the bureaucracy authoritarian by misusing it for electoral purposes and fostering corruption," the SP chief alleged.

Recalling what he described as administrative excesses in Farrukhabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said the district has a history of injustice.

"The irregularities and use of force during that (2024 Lok Sabha) election were shameful. Even then, punitive action should have been taken against the senior officials involved," he said.

He alleged that the officers who "served the BJP through corruption" were rewarded with higher posts.

"These corrupt officials should remember that their names are written in history, and the future will hold them accountable for their misdeeds," Yadav added.

The Allahabad High Court had on Tuesday taken strong exception to the arrest of a petitioner's lawyer and ordered the Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police not to leave the courtroom until the arrested counsel was produced.

The court also directed SP Aarti Singh to file a personal affidavit.

A two-judge bench comprising justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar passed the order of detention of the officer while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Preeti Yadav, who alleged that her husband was illegally detained by police officials.

On October 9, while hearing the petition, the court had observed, "Prima facie, the allegations disclose a patent act of obstructing justice on the part of Anurag Mishra, Station House Officer, P.S. Kayamganj, the Circle Officer, Kayamganj and Superintendent of Police, Farrukhabad." The court had also restrained police from contacting, threatening, or otherwise harassing the petitioner.

On Tuesday, SP Singh informed the court that in the matter, she had ordered an inquiry. However, after court proceedings, police arrested Awadesh Mishra, the local counsel of the petitioner, in Farrukhabad.

When the bench was told about this arrest, it ordered the SP not to leave the court till Mishra was produced.

After Mishra was later produced, the court asked the SP to file her personal affidavit.