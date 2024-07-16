Constitution in danger untill BJP remains at Centre: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the threat to the Constitution will remain until the BJP is ousted from the Centre.

Addressing the party workers at the SP state headquarters here, he claimed that after a good performance in the Lok Sabha elections, now the party workers will wipe out the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

Yadav said, "Until the BJP is ousted from the Centre, the Constitution of India will remain in danger." "Neither the provisions of the reservation will remain nor social justice will prevail under the BJP government. The income of farmers will not double and the youth will remain unemployed," he claimed.

"People have taught BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections. Now BJP leaders are blaming each other," he added.

Referring to SP's victory in the Faizabad-Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat, Yadav said, "The Ayodhya election result has given a new direction to Indian politics. This decision of the people of Ayodhya has increased the respect of the whole country. BJP leaders are not able to sleep due to the Ayodhya result. They are having to bear the consequences of their actions." He claimed that the party would defeat the BJP in the bypolls due for 10 seats in UP. PTI ABN HIG HIG