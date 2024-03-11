Constitution inconvenient for BJP, it wants to convert India into dictatorship: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks about amending the Constitution, alleging that the Constitution is inconvenient for the BJP's "autocratic plans" and that is why it's aiming for 400-plus seats to "officially convert India into a dictatorship".

Advertisment

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal also alleged that the BJP has a "forked tongue" with which it conveys two messages -- one for public decorum and the other its "Mann Ki Baat".

"What Anantkumar Hegde said about altering the Constitution is their Mann Ki Baat. In their heart, they have never stood for the Constitution or the core values it espouses," he alleged.

The BJP has a forked tongue. With it, it conveys two messages - one for public decorum and the other is its Mann Ki Baat.



What Anant Kumar Hegde said about altering the constitution is their Mann Ki Baat. In their heart, they have never stood for the Constitution or the core… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 11, 2024

Advertisment

The BJP believes in imposing duties on citizens, while snatching away their fundamental rights, Venugopal said.

"Its parent organisation has wished for reservations to be done away with. And we are all witness to how constitutional institutions like the ECI or the judiciary are being compromised, while principles of federalism and checks and balances are being disregarded," the Congress leader alleged.

Advertisment

"In reality, the Constitution is an inconvenience for the BJP's autocratic plans. That's why they aim for 400+ seats - to officially convert India into a dictatorship. However, democracy is in the veins of Indian society and it will reject these anti-Constitutional forces, who look to destroy Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution," Venugopal said.

Addressing a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, Hegde had said the BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

A six-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, Hegde is known for his hardline views and his comments have sparked controversies in the past too.

Advertisment

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that if the Constitution is amended according to the BJP-RSS agenda, it will be the end of parliamentary democracy, federalism, rights of the minorities, and English being one of the two official languages.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret. Dozens of BJP leaders in private conversations have said that India must be a Hindu Rashtra, that Hindi must be the sole official language of India and the central government must be strong and prevail over the state governments." Sometimes, members like Hegde spill the beans, and quickly deny their words, the former Union minister said, adding that "this is an old ploy".

The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret



Dozens of BJP leaders in private conversations have said that India must be a Hindu Rashtra, that Hindi must be the sole official language of India and the central government must be strong and prevail over the… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 11, 2024

Advertisment

The purpose is achieved and the RSS/BJP cadres are enthused that the BJP continues to nurture the idea of amending the Constitution, Chidambaram said.

"If the Constitution is amended according to the RSS/BJP agenda, that will be the end of Parliamentary democracy, Federalism, rights of the Minorities, and the English language being one of the two official languages," he claimed.

Advertisment

The BJP on Sunday dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him.

In a post on X, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said, "MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Hegde regarding his comments."