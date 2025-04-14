Constitution is Ambedkar's gift to country: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Constitution is Babasaheb's gift to the country and as long as it remains safe, people's rights will remain safe.

In a post on X in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called on people to unite to strengthen the 'PDA' movement to save the Constitution.

The 'PDA' acronym coined by Yadav refers to a combination of 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalit and 'Alpasankhyak' (minorities).

"Let us strengthen our sense of self-respect and unite to establish the rule of social justice and give new strength to the PDA's movement to save Babasaheb's gift and heritage -- Constitution and reservation...

"(Let us) reiterate that the Constitution is the life-giver and the Constitution is a shield and that as long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, respect, self-respect and rights will remain safe," the SP president said.

"Only through self-respect the people of the PDA society will be able to gain their decisive power and get freedom from oppression, tyranny and pain... and will be able to give a constitutional answer to the oppressive, dominant and power-hungry negative forces," he said.

Yadav underlined that only the unity of 'PDA' will save the Constitution and reservation, and create a golden future.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956.