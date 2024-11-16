Constitution is country's DNA, but it is a blank book for BJP and RSS: Rahul

Amravati, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party considers the Constitution as the country's DNA, while for the ruling BJP and the RSS it is a "blank book".

Addressing an election rally here ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, the Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted the BJP, saying nowhere in the Constitution it is written that governments can be toppled by purchasing MLAs as was done in Maharashtra, and Rs 16 lakh crore debt of top businessmen can be waived.

"Congress considers the Constitution as the country's DNA, while for the ruling BJP and the RSS it is a blank book," he alleged.

His retort came after PM Modi and the BJP recently claimed that the Congress leader was showing a copy of the Constitution with blank pages inside at his campaign rallies.

"My sister told me that these days Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about the same issue that I have been raising. I told him in the Lok Sabha that a caste census should be conducted and the 50 per cent cap on reservations should be removed. Now he is saying in his election rallies that I am against reservation. He is suffering from a memory loss like the former US president,'' Gandhi alleged.

The PM will now say Rahul Gandhi is against caste census, he said.

"The opposition spent crores of rupees to tarnish and malign my image because I stood for the rights of Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes," the Congress leader claimed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation were weapons to kill farmers and small businesses, he said, adding that unemployment was rising and that is why hatred is spreading in the society.

''I want to tell Modi ji that industrialists haven't chosen you to be the PM, it is done by the people of India. It is true that industrialists have marketed him,'' he said.

Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra government was stolen by use of money as it was a deal for the Dharavi project. PTI MR NP