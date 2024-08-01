Constitution is 'guiding spirit', nobody can change it: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday hit out at the opposition's claim of "BJP government changing the Constitution" and said, "The Constitution is the guiding spirit and no one can change it." Interacting with mediapersons after an event here at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Chaudhary said, "We are working as per the Constitution. The Constitution is the guiding spirit. Whoever is in the government, no one can change the Constitution." Chaudhary said this when he was asked about the opposition's allegations that the BJP government is trying to change the Constitution.

"The work for upliftment of every section of society is being done keeping in mind the Constitution, the rights of citizens," he added.

Leaders of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, during the recent Lok Sabha elections, claimed that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power.

Speaking about the upcoming by-elections in 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary said it will contest the elections with full strength. When asked about his party making demands of seats, he said, "There are 10 seats, when there is an alliance, the fight is together." The dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared.