Constitution is life of all Indians: N Biren Singh

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the Constitution is the life of all Indians and called on people to renew our pledge to uphold the rights of every citizen, strengthen the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and carry out our duties with sincerity and responsibility.

Speaking at the sidelines of a Constitution Day function, Singh told reporters, "From 2015, Constitution Day has been observed. It was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our constitution is the life of all Indians. The constitution has included everything on how to peacefully co-exist, secularism, loving and respecting one another." Singh also extended his best wishes to the citizens of the country as well as to the people of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The former CM also called all to "renew our pledge to uphold the rights of every citizen, strengthen the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and carry out our duties with sincerity, responsibility and dedication." On the recent clashes between security forces and displaced persons when they attempted to return to their native homes, Singh said, "There is no place for violence. As a politician and a public leader, I would say to the police not to use any excessive (force) on public. Respecting the public is very important. Public should be treated in a friendly and humane manner." On holding the Sangai festival despite boycott calls by displaced persons and several civil bodies, Singh said, "It is the wisdom of the government. Those who want to come, let them come, and those who don't want to, don't go. It's a democracy. However, the government had decided to hold the festival. What can we do?" PTI COR RG