Constitution is soul of India's democracy: Delhi assembly speaker

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday said the Constitution is the soul of India's democracy and the protector of the citizens' rights, as the assembly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. "Today is the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. The Constitution is the carrier of any successful democracy," Goel said. He also administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to the officers and employees of the assembly on this occasion, an official statement said.

Explaining the importance of the Constitution in democracy, Goel said it is the "soul of our democracy and the protector of the rights of the citizens".

"The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution that guides the basic structure and principles of our governance system," the speaker said.

The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution as Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day). The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950.

"The purpose of Constitution Day is to make people aware of the basics of the Constitution and its importance, and it also reminds us that we live in a democratic country, where all citizens have equal rights and freedom," Goel added. It emphasises the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, recognises the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, and advocates citizen participation in building a democratic and inclusive society, the statement said. PTI MHS MHS KVK