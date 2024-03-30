Constitution needs to be safeguarded to ensure peace and brotherhood: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the country's Constitution needs to be safeguarded in order to ensure peace and brotherhood.

Advertisment

Speaking at an Iftar gathering, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief said some people from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have routinely spoken about making changes in the Constitution.

"Such comments are worrisome. If there is peace, there is no need to worry unlike in countries in the neighbourhood where governments destroyed democracy to favour an individual. Such a situation should never befall our nation," Pawar said.

"There is an undeclared Emergency in the country. A chief minister is in jail and many others are facing similar situation. We have to face this situation by staying united," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, who has been renominated from Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad were present at the event. PTI MR BNM