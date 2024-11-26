Constitution not just document; it's guiding light for our nation's progress: Social justice minister

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Constitution is not just a document, it is the guiding light for India's progress which is upholding its values is crucial as we strive to ensure equality, justice, and dignity for all citizens, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment marked Constitution Day with an event at the Bhim Auditorium of the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), celebrating 75 years of the Constitution.

The programme, themed "Advancing Constitutional Values for a Viksit Bharat 2047", emphasised the principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

The event commenced with a ceremonial reading of the Preamble, led by Kumar.

Advertisment

In his address, the minister highlighted the Constitution's role as the foundation of democracy and a guide for India's development.

"The Indian Constitution is not just a document; it is the guiding light for our nation's progress. Upholding its values is crucial as we strive to ensure equality, justice, and dignity for all citizens," he said.

Reflecting on the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949, the event underscored its enduring significance as a symbol of India's unity in diversity and its commitment to inclusive growth.

Advertisment

Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, remarked, "Constitution Day ignites the lamp of knowledge in young minds, helping them respect and follow the Indian Constitution. It is a tribute to the timeless philosophies of Dr. Ambedkar." The ministry's ongoing efforts to empower marginalized groups, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, De-notified Tribes, transgender persons, and senior citizens, were highlighted as aligning with the Constitution's vision of inclusivity and non-discrimination.

B L Verma, another Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, emphasised the Constitution's transformative power in fostering an inclusive society.

"Our Constitution is a living document that guarantees justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for every citizen. It continues to guide us in ensuring no one is left behind," he stated.

Advertisment

The event also featured engaging activities, including a Constitution-themed quiz.

Speakers, including departmental secretaries, reiterated the Constitution's enduring relevance and stressed collective efforts to achieve a society where dignity and opportunity are accessible to all.

A short film on the Constitution's historical journey and contemporary significance added depth to the programme. PTI UZM ZMN