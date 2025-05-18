Constitution supreme, three pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday stressed that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the Constitution of India was supreme and its pillars must work together.

Justice Gavai, who took oath as the 52nd CJI earlier this week, spoke at his felicitation ceremony and state lawyers' conference organised by the Bar Council Maharashtra and Goa here.

The Chief Justice said he was glad that the country has not just strengthened but has also developed on the social and economic fronts and continues to do so.

"Neither the judiciary nor the executive and the Parliament is supreme, but it is the Constitution of India which is supreme, and all the three wings have to work as per the Constitution," he said.

He underlined that the country's basic structure was strong, and all three pillars of the Constitution were equal.

"And all the organs of the Constitution must reciprocate and give due respect to each other," he said.

A book chronicling 50 remarkable judgments pronounced by Justice Gavai was released during the event.

Justice Gavai's remarks are significant in the context of President Droupadi Murmu exercising her powers under Article 143(1) of the Constitution, used in rarity, to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the president while dealing with bills passed by state assemblies.

The president's decision comes in light of the April 8 verdict of the apex court, passed in a matter over the powers of governors in dealing with bills that were questioned by the Tamil Nadu government.