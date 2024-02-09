Constitution of Staff Selection Board one of the greatest reforms of Arunachal govt: CM

Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday asserted that forming the Staff Selection Board (SSB) for merit-based recruitment was one of the greatest reforms of his government after coming to power in 2016.

Advertisment

Taking part in the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Khandu said the state government introduced several reforms in many sectors since 2016, but the “greatest reform was the SSB for fair and transparent selection of candidates”.

The SSB was constituted in 2017 for merit-based recruitment in Group C and D posts.

“Earlier, due to lack of a proper recruitment system, genuine candidates were deprived. We have now created an environment of healthy competition for recruitment in the state, which will improve the work culture and delivery mechanism in the days to come,” the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Khandu asserted that Arunachal Pradesh as well as the northeast witnessed a sea change in developmental activities in the last 10 years.

“The Centre’s focus on Arunachal Pradesh is massive, and to give a boost to border infrastructure, the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kibithoo, the last Indian village in Anjaw district, bordering China,” he said.

The CM also said 187 tourism projects worth Rs 105 crore were underway in the state.

Advertisment

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh along with the Assam government has resolved the decades-old boundary dispute between the neighbours, after the BJP came to power at the Centre and the two northeastern states.

Taking part in the discussion, Congress Legislature Party leader Lombo Tayeng called for a mechanism to stop inflow of drugs and narcotics into the state from outside.

Tayeng also urged the state government to frame a policy and initiate discussion with the Food Corporation of India on the purchase of surplus rice from farmers of Arunachal Pradesh for distribution under various central schemes.

During the day, the assembly also passed three amendment bills.

Speaker P D Sona later adjourned the house sine die, after the assembly adopted the motion by voice vote. PTI UPL RBT