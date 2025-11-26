'Constitution paves way for strong nation-building', Shah on Constitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and all the members of the Constituent Assembly on Constitution day, underlining that the Constitution provides every citizen with equal opportunity and rights to pave the way for strong nation-building.

In a message on 'X' in Hindi, Shah said,"On this Constitution Day, | pay homage to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji, along with all the great members of the Constituent Assembly, and extend my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens." "The Constitution of India, the world's largest democracy, provides every citizen with equal opportunities, a life of dignity, national duties, and rights, thereby paving the way for strong nation-building," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated Constitution Day and worked to make the citizens more aware of democratic values, Shah said.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015. PTI ABS ARI