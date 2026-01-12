Constitution replica damage case: Prime accused commits suicide in Parbhani district

Parbhani, Jan 12 (PTI) The prime accused in the 2024 Constitution replica defacement case, who was out on bail, allegedly committed suicide in a village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra by hanging himself on Monday, police said.

Datta Pawar was released on bail on January 8 after staying behind bars for 13 months.

"He went to Mirzapur village in Parbhani district, where his relatives live. He committed suicide on Monday morning by hanging himself with a rope in a room on a farm," a police official told PTI.

Police were alerted after Pawar's relative found him hanging around 9 AM, he said, adding that the family of the deceased lives in Parbhani.

Pawar’s family performed his last rites after postmortem was conducted as per legal procedure, the official added.

Violence broke out in Parbhani city on December 11, 2024, a day after the stone replica of the Constitution outside the railway station, set in front of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged. PTI AW NSK