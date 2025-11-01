Constitution soul of Indian democracy: CJI B R Gavai

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) The soul of Indian democracy lies in the Constitution, and it is because of this document that the Indian republic's foundation is strong, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai said on Saturday.

The CJI made the remark at Allahabad University, where he was the chief guest, and where he inaugurated three newly constructed buildings.

"In many countries, different constitutions operate for the central and state governments, but in India, a single constitution operates for both the states and the central government," he said.

According to a release issued by the varsity, Gavai said that the judicial system, which begins at the district level and extends through high courts to the Supreme Court, has made justice accessible to all.

Citing the examples of "unstable" democracies in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the CJI justified the collegium system, saying it allows input from the state and central governments and various agencies.

Gavai paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, saying it was due to him that the country's power structure could be divided into three parallel branches of legislature, executive, and judiciary.

Justice Vikram Nath, a senior Supreme Court judge, said Ambedkar championed the concepts of liberalism and social justice and believed that no individual was above the Indian Constitution.

He hailed the country's first law minister for calling for the elimination of caste and caste-based discrimination.

Addressing the seminar, Justice Arun Bhansali, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, said that for Ambedkar, the Constitution became an important tool to eliminate inequality and untouchability.

Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University, said that only education can truly build the nation. PTI RAJ CDN VN VN