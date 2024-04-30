Constitution, soul of poor, will be 'thrown away' by BJP if it returns to power, warns Rahul

Bhind (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw away" the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, Gandhi, while holding a copy of the Constitution, said the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is not a normal political event, but a fight between two ideologies.

The Congress's star campaigner noted that only rich people and celebrities, and not poor labourers or farmers, were present during the January 22 idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The opposition MP said his party and its INDIA bloc allies are fighting to save the Constitution.

Before Independence and drafting of the Constitution, the poor, Dalits, tribals, backwards and farmers did not have any rights and they were bestowed on them when the statute book came into force in 1950, he pointed out.

Gandhi cautioned that if the BJP is elected to power again, the rights enjoyed by the poor, tribals and Dalits will no longer be in force and schemes like MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, pension and other welfare measures, too, will disappear.

"Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their MPs have made up their mind that if they get elected, they will tear apart and throw this (Constitution) book. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and only 20 to 25 billionaires should run the country," the Wayanad MP claimed.

The Congress's star campaigner pointed out that the Constitution gave voice to Dalits, tribals, backward sections and the poor people belonging to other castes.

Top BJP leaders have already openly declared that if their party wins the elections, they will change the revered document, he charged.

"This (Constitution) is the soul of the poor and no one can touch it. No power in the world can change it. These BJP people are dreaming. The Congress, along with B R Ambedkar and the countrymen, fought against the British and drafted the Constitution, which is the voice of India," Gandhi noted.

He also targeted the BJP government over the issue of reservation in jobs and education for underprivileged sections of society.

"They (BJP) say they are not against reservation. If you (ruling dispensation) are not against reservation, then why are you privatising the public sector, the Railways. Why did you bring the Agniveer scheme (for short-term recruitment in armed forces)? These all works go against the reservation system," Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre has waived corporate loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of 22 to 25 people. This amount was enough to waive farmers' loans for 25 years and distribute benefits under rural job scheme MGNREGA for 24 years.

"But I want to ask whether the loans of farmers, labourers, small traders and employment were waived? A poor person goes to a private hospital and comes under debt (due to high medical bill) but has (PM) Narendra Modi ever said he will write off the loans of the poor?" he asked.

"These 22 people (billionaires) have money that is equal to that held by 70 crore Indians. When the Ram temple consecration took place all these people were sitting there. Did you see any poor labourers or farmers (at the event)? Bollywood actors, Indian cricket team members were there, but no poor, backward, tribal people were seen there," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said tribal president (Droupadi Murmu) was not invited when new Parliament House and Ram Mandir were inaugurated to ensure that only PM Modi was visible at these high-profile events.

He alleged that farm laws were enacted (later repealed) by the Centre only to help a few industrialists.

Unemployment and high inflation are major issues in the country, but they are not highlighted by the media, Gandhi noted.

If the Congress comes to power, it will make crores of women "lakhpatis" through its Mahalaxmi Yojana. Under the scheme (which is part of Congress manifesto), the government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) to accounts of eligible women to make them "lakhpatis", he told the gathering.

"If Prime Minister Modi can turn 22-25 industrialists into billionaires, then the Congress can certainly turn crores of women into lakhpatis," Gandhi said.

He also mentioned about the apprenticeship scheme for unemployed youth promised in the party manifesto.

The Congress has fielded MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from the Bhind Lok Sabha seat (SC-reserved) against BJP's sitting MP Sandhya Rai.

Bhind and seven other Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will vote in the third phase on May 7. PTI ADU MAS MVG GK RSY