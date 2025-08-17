Constitution under threat, people's rights not safe as long as BJP is in power: Kharge

Sasaram, Aug 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that as long as the BJP-led government is in power at the Centre, the Constitution is under threat and people's rights are not safe.

Addressing a rally at the launch of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram, he said the Congress always fights for people's rights.

"As long as the BJP-led government is in power, the Constitution is under threat and people's rights are not safe. They are trying to snatch the right to vote. The EC is working like an agent of the Modi government," he alleged.

"The PM praised RSS and said that it has been serving the nation for the last 100 years... But this organisation worked with the British. They supported those who were against India's freedom. Congress always fought for people's rights and will continue to do so," he added.

Kharge claimed that the NDA government in the state will be "thrown out" by the people in the coming assembly polls. PTI PKD SOM