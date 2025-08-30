Constitutional amendment needed to resolve quota issues: Sharad Pawar

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Aug 30 (PTI) Amid a renewed Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said a constitutional amendment was necessary to resolve these issues, as there is a ceiling on overall reservations.

As many as 80 percent Marathas are dependent on farming, but agriculture alone cannot secure their future, making reservations the only option, he said.

He has been holding discussions with other MPs about the need for a constitutional amendment, Pawar said, speaking at a function here.

The Supreme Court has imposed a 52 per cent cap on reservations, but the court ratified 72 percent quota in Tamil Nadu, Pawar pointed out.

The Centre's role has to be transparent and clear in this issue, he said, adding that the country requires a uniform policy to ensure there was no bitterness in society.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday launched an indefinite fast in Mumbai to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community in the OBC quota. PTI MR KRK