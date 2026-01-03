Constitutional bodies' lynching by power-hungry Sultans will make them politically extinct: Naqvi

Rampur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Hitting out at the opposition, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the "lynching" of Constitutional institutions by the "power-hungry Sultans" will ultimately lead to their political extinction.

He also said the "arithmetic of the BJP's election victories" has disrupted "the mathematics of the Opposition".

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi said the Opposition should realise that they can never win an election match by blaming the electoral machinery of the country.

The Congress and some other political parties are facing a thrashing from the public for their cunning attempts to blame the Election Commission instead of showcasing their prowess in the "electoral playground", he said.

"Instead of showing competence in the match, they blame the referee itself for their defeat," Naqvi said.

He said "bulldozing the beasts of barbarity in Bangladesh" is a must for the safety of humanity.

The ongoing anarchy and crime against the minorities in Bangladesh is the height of cruelty and murder of human values, Naqvi said.

The BJP leader said the "loudmouths lobby" of the Congress has converted the Grand Old Party into a "non-performing asset" which has neither any value inside nor outside.

Naqvi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and the BJP have become a credible brand of good governance and inclusive empowerment by demolishing the "deliberate design of the Opposition to denigrate the democratic decorum and values".

"The Congress-directed vote theft horror show has flopped among the public. Their hydrogen bomb has proved to be a water balloon," he said, hitting out at the Congress for raising the "vote chori' issue.

"Their public support is on the ventilator, while their arrogance is on the accelerator," Naqvi said.

Taking a dig at the Congress-led Opposition, Naqvi said those political parties walking shoulder to shoulder with the Congress should understand that the party is "zero in public support" and "hero in arrogance".

"The Congress is a sinking ship; whoever boards will sink with it," he claimed.

In a swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Naqvi said that the "frustrated feudal fraternity" will be knocked out from the political field in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 elections. PTI ASK RHL