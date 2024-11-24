Constitutional duty of Jharkhand govt to identify, deport infiltrators: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the JMM-led alliance, which retained power in Jharkhand, to perform its constitutional duty of identifying and deporting infiltrators from the eastern state.

Sarma, who was the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, also called upon the newly elected party MLAs to raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly, maintaining that the illegal migrants pose a serious threat to the eastern state.

In a late Saturday night Facebook live, Sarma said, "I believe today also that the problem of infiltration will cause a lot of harm to Jharkhand in the coming days. It is your (JMM) government and I appeal to you to push back these infiltrators or at least identify them. It is your constitutional duty." "I believe that the Jharkhand government will fulfil this responsibility," the BJP leader, who had extensively raised the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand during his poll campaign, added.

Sarma also appealed to the newly elected BJP MLAs to perform their duty as an opposition and raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly.

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

On the BJP's defeat in Jharkhand, the Assam CM said, "For whatever reason, we could not achieve our goal. That doesn't mean that we should not keep trying. Whenever we are unsuccessful in something, the failed attempt serves as a foundation for future success." Recalling his time in Jharkhand over the last four months, he said, "I spent a lot of time in the state but was unsuccessful in our mission. But, I will always remember your love. I am thankful for all the love and support." PTI SSG SSG ACD