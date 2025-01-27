'Constitutional order under threat', J-K CPI(M) MLA lashes out at BJP over Waqf, UCC

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohd Yousuf Tarigami on Monday took strong exception to the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, and a JPC looking into Waqf (Amendment) Bill rejecting opposition-backed changes, calling them efforts that will "adversely affect our Constitutional order".

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement UCC, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted all the amendments proposed by the BJP-led NDA members and negated the changes proposed by the opposition members.

"Yesterday we celebrated Republic Day when everyone promised to protect the Constitution and reiterated that it is the guiding principle for shaping our future. But today, the JPC was used unilaterally and in the name of UCC, you are imposing your decisions," Tarigami, who won the 2024 Assembly elections from Kulgam for the fifth consecutive term, told reporters here.

He said the Waqf Bill was referred to the JPC considering its importance, but what happened today is nothing short of a "joke".

"It seems the BJP is adamant that whatever it says should be the law," he said.

Tarigami also alleged that it has become a norm for the ruling party at the Centre to completely sideline the opposition.

"The acceptability of such a law at the national level will always remain doubtful. It will not be accepted because it is being imposed on the people," he said, adding, "It is extremely sad and we register our protest against this method which is not appropriate in a democracy and for the parliamentary system. In fact, it is a stain on Parliamentary history.” Referring to the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, Tarigami said the 21st Law Commission made it clear that it is not a state subject and comes under the Union list.

"There is a Parliament in the country and there should be a debate on the implementation of UCC. As far as the rights of women are concerned, the CPI(M) has always fought along with other parties and women organisations for equality of our sisters and daughters, whichever community they belong to," Tarigami said.

"Even if you look at Hindu law, there are different kinds of sects and traditions. Why the tribal population is excluded from the purview of UCC? What about the Sixth Schedule given to Northeast," the CPI(M) leader asked.

"The suppressing actions should stop forthwith and this is our hope so that people in the country live peacefully," he added.

The UCC promotes equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property.

Tarigami said people should be encouraged for a debate instead of making them fight each other by making separate laws on the pretext of uniformity and by targeting one community.

"In my opinion, this is also an effort which will adversely affect our Constitutional order and it should be stopped forthwith," he said, alleging that the BJP wants an opposition-free India which is akin to no democracy and no Constitution. PTI TAS ARI