Constitutional provisions violated by delaying local body polls: Rajasthan Congress chief slams BJP

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in the state over the delay in panachyat and urban local body elections, alleging violation of constitutional provisions.

Addressing the party's Panchayati Raj Empowerment Conference here, Dotasra said more than six years had passed since the last elections to panchayati raj bodies, but the state government had "deliberately" failed to conduct polls within the stipulated time.

"On the one hand, BJP leaders and even the prime minister speak about protecting the Constitution, but on the other, the BJP government in Rajasthan is completely violating its provisions," he said.

Dotasra alleged that for the past two years, no funds had been released to panchayati raj institutions, resulting in a complete halt to development works in rural Rajasthan.

He said panchayati raj institutions had played a key role in empowering the poor, backward classes, Dalits, youth and minorities, but the BJP was trying to dismantle this system.

Accusing the BJP of being indifferent to rural development, Dotasra said the Centre had "virtually ended" the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), dealing a severe blow to the interests of the poor.

"The people of the state have understood the BJP's conspiracy. No matter what the BJP does, it is the people who will give the final answer through their votes," he said.

Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the party had introduced major changes under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and that tickets would now be allotted on the basis of merit, not recommendations.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged that the Centre had dismantled MGNREGA, which had strengthened rural infrastructure, brought prosperity to villages and empowered the rural economy. "The BJP government's mindset is anti-poor," he said, adding that defeating the BJP in panchayati raj elections was necessary.

The conference was also addressed by former state Congress chief C P Joshi and Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation national president Sunil.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislators staged a protest under the banner of 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', raising slogans against the Centre and the state government.

Led by Jully, Congress MLAs gathered at the MLA residential complex and marched to the assembly complex, carrying banners reading 'Save MGNREGA, Save the Nation' and 'Restore MGNREGA, Restore the Right to Work'.