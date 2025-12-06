Constitutional right to vote facing serious threat: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the constitutional right to vote is facing a serious threat today.

He appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the Congress' December 14 rally in Delhi against alleged "vote theft".

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "The right to vote granted to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is under serious threat today." The Congress leader said that when institutions lose their impartiality and democratic traditions begin to erode, it becomes a matter of concern for every citizen. "In such a situation, peaceful democratic protest is the only option left," he said.

Gehlot said the Congress' rally on December 14 in Delhi would be an opportunity for people to raise their voice against this "injustice".

"Let us come together to save democracy and participate in the rally in maximum numbers," he said.

The All India Congress Committee has called the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi on December 14. PTI SDA MNK MNK