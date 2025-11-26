Constitution's core spirit aims to strengthen, empower, unify nation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said strengthening, empowering, and unifying the nation is the core spirit of the Constitution, adding that his government is working for the "development of all sections of society" with the same resolve.

His remarks came as he extended greetings for the Constitution Day at a programme held on the Haryana assembly premises.

Saini said it is a day of pride for every Indian, as the Constitution grants equal opportunities, justice, and dignity to every citizen.

He said transparency, good governance, social justice, and citizen participation form the soul of democratic governance, and state policies are based on these principles.

The chief minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Constitution remains fully safeguarded, and the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" reflects its true spirit.

Saini urged all citizens to remain aware of their constitutional duties and rights and to actively contribute to nation-building, adding that the dignity of the Constitution and national interest remain paramount.

India’s future rests with the youth, who must commit themselves to constitutional values and responsible citizenship, he asserted.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Revenue Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food Supplies Rajesh Nagar, several MLAs, and officers were present at the programme. PTI VSD PRK PRK