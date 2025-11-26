Constitution's democratic framework ensures citizens become public representatives: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday that the Constitution's liberal, inclusive, and democratic framework empowers the common people to become lawmakers.

On the occasion, the preamble of the Constitution was recited by the chief minister and the audience, according to an official statement.

"India, the world's largest democracy, has been moving forward with faith in the constitution. The constitution gives every citizen the right to express their views freely and ensures freedom of expression. The rise of ordinary citizens to positions like MLA and MP is a result of the constitution's liberal, inclusive, and democratic system," Sai added.

Remembering the invaluable contributions of members of the constituent assembly from across the country, Sai made special mention of representatives from Chhattisgarh who played a significant role in framing the constitution.

He said their thoughtful vision, democratic values, and commitment to nation-building remain a source of inspiration.