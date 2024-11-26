Construct iconic deep tech building in Amaravati, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to construct an iconic building for deep technology here, emphasising that the future belongs to Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep tech and other emerging technologies.

Advertisment

The new structure should embody and avail the opportunities emanating from emerging deep tech, he said while reviewing the new IT policy at the Chief Minister's Office.

"An iconic building should be built in the state capital (greenfield) Amaravati. Prepare the proposals necessary for this. The future of the youth is dependent on deep technology, AI and related emerging technologies," Naidu said in an official release.

The CM also called for plans to set up five lakh work stations in the state by 2029 and 10 lakh by 2034, and deliberated on the incentives to be rolled out for IT companies and IT developers.

Advertisment

Similarly, Naidu issued guidelines to officials on creating the necessary infrastructure and subsidies for co-working space players, including a single window clearance system for permits, among others.

The CM directed officials to draft proposals for extending Rs 25 lakh seed funding to SC, ST, BC and minority women under the startup policy.

Further, he instructed officials to sync the five proposed zonal Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs with 25 IITs.

Advertisment

The southern state is contemplating to offer subsidies to IT players on the basis of seats and the area they occupy, dividing them into co-working spaces, neighbourhood working spaces and IT campuses.

To avail subsidies, co-working spaces should have at least 100 seats whereas an IT company should employ a minimum of 100 people with a turnover of Rs 30 crore. PTI STH KH