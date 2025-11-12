Construction ban, vehicle restrictions imposed in Noida as GRAP Stage-III comes into force

Noida, Nov 12 (PTI) In view of deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), prompting the Noida Authority to impose strict curbs on construction activity and vehicular movement across the city.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, all construction activities in Noida — except those related to metro rail, hospitals and flyovers — have been halted with immediate effect. The move aims to curb rising pollution levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region remains in the “severe” category.

Under the restrictions, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are banned from plying in Noida. Additionally, all ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, stone crushers, and demolition works have been ordered to shut down until further notice, the statement read.

The authority has urged all residents, institutions, and agencies operating within Noida to comply strictly with the guidelines issued under GRAP Stage-III and directives of the CAQM.

“Non-compliance will invite necessary legal action and imposition of penalties as per the rules,” the Noida Authority said in its release.

The implementation of GRAP Stage-III measures comes as part of a graded strategy to mitigate air pollution across the National Capital Region during the winter months when emissions and weather conditions combine to severely impact air quality.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat rising air pollution levels. It is enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas. GRAP is activated in stages — Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe+) — depending on the severity of the AQI.