Construction begins along ravaged riverbanks of Dehradun; locals blame politicians

Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Construction has resumed along the river banks here despite the large-scale destruction during the monsoon, with locals up in arms against commercial entities, accusing them of defiling the pristine Ganga and other spots once known for their beauty.

In Dehradun, heavy rains and cloudbursts caused devastation at seven or eight locations, including Sahastradhara and Maldevta, on September 15 and 16.

Many hotels and restaurants built along the rivers and streams were swept away. Roads and bridges collapsed. Mounds of rubble still dot these spots.

However, in less than a month, reconstruction has begun in Sahastradhara, while in Maldevta, construction of a wall in the middle of the river is underway.

This monsoon, 133 people died in disasters across the state, while 88 are still missing.

In Dehradun alone, 38 people lost their lives in disasters.

Locals in Sahastradhara say that the width of the river has been steadily decreasing over the past few years due to uncontrolled construction along the river banks.

Prem Singh Maratha, a local, told PTI Videos, "Since 2007, large hotels and resorts began to be built here. Their owners encroached upon the river, causing the river's width to shrink." Another resident, Sundar Singh, said these hotels and resorts have destroyed the natural beauty of Sahasradhara.

"Sahasradhara used to have a natural beauty, but now the hotels and resorts have destroyed it. These people buy a small piece of land and then take over a large area. There is no restriction," he said.

Construction has also picked up pace in other areas along rivers and streams, with luxurious hotels and resorts under scaffolding showing up.

Hundreds of families have settled along the banks of the Rispana and Bindal rivers in Dehradun.

Locals say that politicians settled them here 20-25 years ago and connected the settlement with power and water facilities.

Senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat said politicians have built such a large vote bank in these settlements that it has become extremely difficult to remove them.

Environmentalist Ravi Chopra said, "Our ancient texts also set standards for settlement along river banks, which are now known as a 'floodplain zone.'" He added, "The High Court had banned construction within a 100-metre radius of the Ganga and a 50-metre radius in hilly areas. The question is, who then allowed construction?" Subhash Chandra, Chief Engineer of the Uttarakhand Irrigation Department, said, "Work has been done regarding the floodplains of the Ganges and its tributaries. The 25-year flood limit has been considered a 'prohibited zone,' where construction is completely prohibited. The area between 25 and 100 years is called a 'regulatory zone,' where activities are restricted." According to officials, the 25- and 100-year flood limits have been identified for the Rispana River in Dehradun. The administration has also prepared a list of houses coming within this zone.

The matter is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

Both the ruling party and the opposition condemn encroachment on river banks, but concrete action is still lacking.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat alleged that things went to disarray after his government departed in 2017 to make way for the BJP leadership in the state.

"After 2017, rivers, drains, and streams were arbitrarily divided, and large skyscrapers were built. Instead of stopping this, the government encouraged it. The growing danger in Dehradun is merely a warning from nature," he said.

BJP leader Munna Singh Chauhan said, according to traditional wisdom, people lived away from the river, but now, pillars are being erected and construction is being done in the river's path, posing a threat to life.

He also acknowledged the legal complexities involved in removing old constructions, but batted for strict action.

"What has happened has happened. Now, new mistakes must be prevented. People must be made aware that they should build at a safe distance from the river," Chauhan said. PTI DPT VN VN