Construction debris, encroachments won't be tolerated during Delhi cleanliness drive: Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday described a high-level meeting regarding the city's sanitation as a "turning point," signalling a major push towards a cleaner capital under the new government.

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas, was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, district magistrates, deputy commissioners, DCPs and heads of various departments.

According to Sirsa, the top leadership gave "firm, clear, and uncompromising directions" that no more construction debris (malba), garbage dumping or encroachments would be tolerated.

"The seriousness was evident, and the intent was strong," Sirsa said in a post on X.

Today’s high-level meeting with all DMs, DCs, and DCPs & head of Departments was a turning point. Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi Sahib and Hon’ble CM Rekha Gupta gave firm clear and uncompromising directions - no more malba, no kachra, no illegal dumping, no encroachments. The seriousness… — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 1, 2025

"What Delhi hasn't seen in years will now become reality. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta, the mission of Viksit Delhi is moving forward with full force," Sirsa said.

The renewed cleanliness drive comes in the wake of the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held in February, where the party won 48 out of 70 seats, reducing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to just 22.

Cleanliness and sanitation had been major points of contention between the two parties during the campaign.